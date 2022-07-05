ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, July 5th

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases...

News Channel 34

Increase in Broome County overdose numbers

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the Broome County Health Department, there has been an increase in county overdoses this year compared to previous years. In the second quarter of 2022, Broome County has seen 22 suspected fatal overdoses and 111 reported non-fatal overdoses. From January to June there have been 44 suspected fatal overdoses and 258 suspected non-fatal overdoses.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk Resigns

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Mayor of Watkins Glen announced his resignation Thursday, after allegations of his personal behavior were brought up at a recent meeting. According to the Odessa File, on Tuesday's Watkins Glen Village Board meeting, a resident spoke up to say the mayor had made comments towards her that were sexual in nature in an encounter on April 1st at a bar in Watkins Glen.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: July 8, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the nationwide railroad strike continues. This morning 63 employees of the Lackawanna Railroad Roundhouse in Binghamton went on strike. Police responded to an explosion and fire at Mildred Street this morning after a moonshine still...
BINGHAMTON, NY
County
Broome County, NY
WETM 18 News

Summer drop-in program underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The His Haven “Summer Drop-in Program” is underway at the Woodlawn Community Center in Elmira. It has been put in place to give children a safe space where they can spend time with friends and enjoy breakfast and lunch. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

20 Southern Tier stores warned to stop illegal cannabis sales

(WETM) – Twenty cannabis stores in the Southern Tier have been warned by New York State to stop any and all illegal sales to avoid losing their licenses, according to dozens of “cease and desist” letters sent by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM). The letters were issued to over 50 stores throughout New York […]
ELMIRA, NY
Cortlandville approves local vacant building law

The local ordinance that will, as Cortlandville town officials put it, inform the public of building vacancies was approved unanimously at Wednesday’s town board meeting. The new local law will mark vacant buildings and identify those that may have hazardous conditions for first responders. For a breakdown of the...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Binghamton: 8 Best Tourist Attraction In Binghamton, NEW YORK

Binghamton, located in the United States of America’s southernmost tier of New York State, is a great spot for nature- and sports lovers. It boasts 9,000 acres of State Forest Land. You can see the Victorian era through the well-preserved Victorian history of the town. Six of six antique carousels are still in existence, making it the “carousel capital” of the world. Only a three-hour drive from New York City is Binghamton. Enjoying this charming city will allow you to travel to New York City, where you can visit the most famous museum in the world and see the statue of Liberty.You can also enjoy the beautiful New York State countryside in Binghamton. There are many trails that offer breathtaking views and can be used for hiking or biking.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Take this survey for a chance to win a gas gift card

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Public Health Department is currently looking for more people to take their 2022-2024 Community Health Assessment Survey. According to the county, the assessment identifies key health needs and issues through comprehensive data collection and analysis. The assessment allows the health department to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan to address public health problems occurring in Tioga County.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Water main break in Elmira

UPDATE: As of 3:45 p.m. on July 7, the Elmira Police Department told 18 News that the road would be closed for another two to three hours while crews continued to work to repair the break. This is a developing story. Check back with 18 News for updates as more information becomes available. ELMIRA, NY […]
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Sentenced for Punching Woman

An Endicott man has the next three years ahead of him in a New York State Prison for hitting a woman he was supposed to stay away from in the face. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 29-year-old Jonathan Clapper was sentenced Tuesday, July 5 after pleading guilty to felony Criminal Contempt for punching the 37-year-old victim.
ENDICOTT, NY
News Channel 34

Man tries sneaking drugs into Broome County Jail

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A man was arrested on July 5th for trying to sneak contraband into the Broome County Jail. Marcello McDonald, 55 from Queens, came to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility to be arraigned on a robbery charge. While being searched as part of the book in process he was found to be in possession of several contraband items, said the sheriff’s office.
WETM 18 News

Waverly woman sentenced for simple assault

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A Waverly woman has been sentenced to interaction in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the offense of simple assault, according to the Bradford County DA’s Office. Jessica Burgher, 39, of Waverly N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
wnbf.com

Southern Tier Fireworks Complaints Down

Area law enforcement agencies are reporting a few complaints about fireworks overnight but not as many as in the less than ten years since New York allowed the use of some devices including sparklers. Rockets that shoot into the air are still illegal and municipalities can choose to ban fireworks...

