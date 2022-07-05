ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, LA

SCIA announces Vice President, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit as July’s luncheon speaker

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Central Industrial Association announced Vice President, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Business Unit Brad Middleton will be the guest speaker for July’s General Membership Luncheon, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. “Mr. Middleton will provide updates on Chevron and the energy industry. The talk will include...

