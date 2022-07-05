ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Worker falls to death from Orange County apartment, sheriff’s office says

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1k71_0gVcXakr00
Crime scene generic (Nick Papantonis)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A worker died Tuesday after he fell off the roof of an apartment building in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the ARIUM Greenview Apartments on Bastille Lane.

The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remains open and active.

No further information was immediately available.

See a map of the scene below:

Video: WATCH: Video shows moments before crowd runs from Lake Eola fireworks show (Q McCray, WFTV.com)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
click orlando

OSHA initiates investigation into death of man who fell from apartment roof

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced it initiated an investigation into an incident where a construction worker fell to his death from an Orlando apartment building roof. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released documents showing that deputies responded to an area near the ARIUM...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
click orlando

Reward doubles for info in I-4 shooting that killed man riding in car

ORLANDO, Fla. – The reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a man during an altercation on Interstate 4 has doubled, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The former $5,000 reward has now increased to $10,000 for anyone who has information about...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 8-year-old Daytona Beach boy found safe

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach were searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning. Nakiah Raymond went missing from Westside Elementary around 8:30 a.m., police said. He was located safely Friday afternoon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Accident#Cox Media Group
click orlando

Groveland man, 23, dies after crash with pole, troopers say

GROVELAND, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash in Lake County killed a 23-year-old Groveland man Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Reports show the man was driving south on County Road 33 south of Odom Lane before veering west off of the road and crashing into a utility pole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman who was airlifted after fight with police lands in jail

A Leesburg woman who fought police officers on the Fourth of July was arrested on Wednesday after her release from a local hospital. Destiny Kayla Pendleton, 21, told Leesburg police officers that she had been driving her Dodge Charger near the intersection of McCormack Street and Johns Avenue in Leesburg when she saw her car’s trunk engulfed in flames, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies locate missing siblings from Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The missing trio has been located in Flagler County and have since been reunited with their parents. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help on locating three missing siblings. Joshua Diperna,10, Mikayla Maldzhiev,15, and Jeremiah Myke,15 reportedly ran away from their home...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

14-year-old boy drowns in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A teen from Altamonte Springs drowned in the ocean Thursday afternoon. According to Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the 14-year-old was swimming with friends near the 900 block of North Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach around 7:30 p.m. The three other teens he was swimming with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
112K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy