Worker falls to death from Orange County apartment, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A worker died Tuesday after he fell off the roof of an apartment building in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the ARIUM Greenview Apartments on Bastille Lane.

The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remains open and active.

No further information was immediately available.

