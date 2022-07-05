‘Nature persists’

Dr. Matthew Kenneth Schroeder joined the Division of Hospital Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine as an Instructor in July 2022. As a native St. Louisan, he grew up in several neighborhoods around the city before attending Saint Louis University for his undergraduate degree. He graduated summa cum laude in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He continued his education at Saint Louis University School of Medicine where he received his medical degree in 2018. During his time in medical school, he served as his student class president and received the alumni distinguished student award and the Camillus award for highest overall academic standing. Dr. Schroeder left his beloved hometown to continue his training at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine in 2021.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO