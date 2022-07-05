ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

‘Nature persists’

By Liam Otten
wustl.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis has never known what to do with the River des Peres. A linchpin of local stormwater management, the river winds roughly 18 miles from the western suburbs of Creve Coeur and Normandy to its Mississippi confluence just south of Carondelet Park. Yet for more than a century, the “River...

source.wustl.edu

wustl.edu

Dr. Matthew Schroeder joins the Department of Medicine

Dr. Matthew Kenneth Schroeder joined the Division of Hospital Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine as an Instructor in July 2022. As a native St. Louisan, he grew up in several neighborhoods around the city before attending Saint Louis University for his undergraduate degree. He graduated summa cum laude in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. He continued his education at Saint Louis University School of Medicine where he received his medical degree in 2018. During his time in medical school, he served as his student class president and received the alumni distinguished student award and the Camillus award for highest overall academic standing. Dr. Schroeder left his beloved hometown to continue his training at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. He completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine in 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Chaudhuri recognized by Radiation Research Society

Radiation oncologist honored for contributions to field. Aadel A. Chaudhuri, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of radiation oncology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, will receive the 2022 Michael Fry Research Award from the Radiation Research Society (RRS). The award recognizes one junior scientist annually who has made outstanding contributions to the field of radiation research.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wustl.edu

Six Golfers Named WGCA All-American Scholars

Coral Springs, Fla. – Six student-athletes from the Washington University in St. Louis golf team were named Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars, the organization recently announced. Among those honored were first-years Sydney Kuo and Paige Warren. Gwynnie Lee and Caraline Oakley and juniors Annie Mascot and Emmy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

