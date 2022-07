YMCA Northeast Bronx(YMCA) Since summer is here, we are all looking for places to go to stay calm. Well, residents living in the Northeast area of the Bronx have a new YMCA, and people can find many different activities at this new location. With one look at the schedule, you can see swimming, a state-of-the-art gym, basketball, and many other activities for children. They even have personal trainers and indoor fitness classes.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO