REDDING, Calif. — This month will mark the four-year anniversary of the Carr Fire, so what has the city of Redding done in the time since?. KRCR spoke with Fire Marshal Craig Wittner who said, in 2019, they had a Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire (CPAW) group to provide the city fire mitigation plans. This was included in the 2020 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan which was an update to the 2015 plan.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO