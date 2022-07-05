Illinois Governor hopeful tells people to 'move on' hours after mass shooting, later apologizes

Sheriffs around Illinois are denouncing Governor JB Pritzker’s move to extend an executive order related to mentally ill county jail inmates. The new order renews the suspension of the state’s requirement to find psychiatric beds for inmates within 20 days after they’re found mentally unfit to stand trial. Pritzker issued that order this week… even as his Department of Human Services is in a court battle with Sangamon County over routinely failing to find suitable treatment beds for inmates within that 20-day timeframe. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association says the move is adding to the financial strain on county jails and jeopardizing the safety of jail inmates and staff.
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - GOP Candidate for Illinois Governor Darren Bailey is calling for a special session of the legislature to deal with gun violence, and blaming the Pritzker administration for not preventing Highland Park Parade attack. At a Thursday news conference, Bailey again apologized for telling supporters to “move on”...
(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Illinois lawmaker was among the crowd during Monday's Highland Park shooting. He issued a challenge to voters across the country: to call lawmakers and ask about gun rights and high-capacity magazines. Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan also urged people to ask about mental health...
Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.
Children are eight times more likely to be killed if struck by an SUV as opposed to a standard passenger car — and SUVs cause a disproportionate amount of death across all age groups, and decidedly more so for African-Americans, a horrifying new study reveals. According to the study...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was another dry week across Central Illinois, and as a result, our drought conditions have worsened. Not only have the abnormally dry and moderate drought condition areas expanded, we now have severe drought conditions in Champaign, Douglas, and surrounding counties. February of 2018 was...
When something is so popular most places that specialize in making all sorts of money want to capitalize. There's nothing wrong with it, it's the American way. I guess what I'm saying is, that it's kind of suspect that Illinois' favorite pizza chain only has 16 locations. It's almost like...
SPRINGFIELD, IL — You may have received or will soon be receiving a relief check in the mail as part of the State of Illinois' 2023 budget. The relief checks will be sent to taxpayers making under $200,000 in 2021. The checks will start at $50, and increase by $100 for each dependent (maximum 3).
The list of Illinois' best school districts and individual schools for 2022 has just been released. It is curated by NICHE through the analysis of both academic and student life data via the U.S. Department of Education. The factors used to determine a district's rating include its academics. teachers, culture and diversity, a parent/student survey on the overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports. The bulk of the grade comes from academics and teachers, which adds up to 65% of the grade.
Several years ago, I remember reading that a certain beer company was recalling six-packs of bottles because of worries that pieces of glass were present inside the bottles. A friend wondered why they went to all the trouble of a recall when they could have just re-labeled the beer as "Chunky Style."
(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022. Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal by clicking HERE or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, click HERE. Dove. (mourning and white-winged)
Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
Comments / 0