Illinois Governor hopeful tells people to 'move on' hours after mass shooting, later apologizes

(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.

