Illinois State

Illinois Governor hopeful tells people to 'move on' hours after mass shooting, later apologizes

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s running as a gun-rights...

herald-review.com

wmay.com

Sheriffs Denounce Pritzker Order That Could Keep Mentally Ill Inmates In County Jails

Sheriffs around Illinois are denouncing Governor JB Pritzker’s move to extend an executive order related to mentally ill county jail inmates. The new order renews the suspension of the state’s requirement to find psychiatric beds for inmates within 20 days after they’re found mentally unfit to stand trial. Pritzker issued that order this week… even as his Department of Human Services is in a court battle with Sangamon County over routinely failing to find suitable treatment beds for inmates within that 20-day timeframe. The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association says the move is adding to the financial strain on county jails and jeopardizing the safety of jail inmates and staff.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Downstate Illinois communities dealing with violent crime

(The Center Square) – Chicago may steal the headlines with the reports of violent crime, but there are some downstate communities dealing with a similar problem. Two more people were shot and killed in Peoria last weekend, and Decatur has set a record with nine murders so far this year, more than all of last year.
capitolwolf.com

Sheriff Campbell vs. Gov. Pritzker

Conflict between two governmental agencies with those who need help the most caught in the middle. Sheriffs across Illinois have long said that the State is not fulfilling its statutory obligation to provide mental health facilities to prisoners with psychiatric issues instead shifting the burden to improperly equipped local law enforcement.
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Hospitals Land on New ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Four hospitals in Illinois have just been named some of the best in the country, a new report shows. According to an annual hospital survey from Money.com and healthcare nonprofit group Leapfrog, 148 hospitals across the country were named "The Best Hospitals in America" based on data from 39 performance measures including inpatient care management, adult and pediatric complex surgeries, pediatric care, maternity care and more.
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/8/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the aftermath of the Highland Park mass shooting this past Monday, gun violence is at the top of the issue list for the 2022 gubernatorial candidates. Governor J.B. Pritzker says there is no better time to talk about gun control and he criticized the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms as “antiquated” or “outdated.” Many are concerned that the Governor made note of the Highland Park shootings, but made no mention of the scores of people shot and at least nine that were killed in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. State Senator Darren Bailey says there should be more focus on mental health and more utilization of the Firearm Restraining Order Act. In fact, the downstate Clay County farmer says a special session of the General Assembly should be held to find real solutions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Study: SUVs Are Indeed Death Machines for Children, Blacks

Children are eight times more likely to be killed if struck by an SUV as opposed to a standard passenger car — and SUVs cause a disproportionate amount of death across all age groups, and decidedly more so for African-Americans, a horrifying new study reveals. According to the study...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Severe Drought Conditions in Central Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was another dry week across Central Illinois, and as a result, our drought conditions have worsened. Not only have the abnormally dry and moderate drought condition areas expanded, we now have severe drought conditions in Champaign, Douglas, and surrounding counties. February of 2018 was...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wfcnnews.com

Illinois sending up to $350 checks to many taxpayers

SPRINGFIELD, IL — You may have received or will soon be receiving a relief check in the mail as part of the State of Illinois' 2023 budget. The relief checks will be sent to taxpayers making under $200,000 in 2021. The checks will start at $50, and increase by $100 for each dependent (maximum 3).
Q985

List of Best Schools In Illinois for 2022 Is Out, Where Does Yours Rank?

The list of Illinois' best school districts and individual schools for 2022 has just been released. It is curated by NICHE through the analysis of both academic and student life data via the U.S. Department of Education. The factors used to determine a district's rating include its academics. teachers, culture and diversity, a parent/student survey on the overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports. The bulk of the grade comes from academics and teachers, which adds up to 65% of the grade.
1520 The Ticket

Potential Contamination: Illinois Walmarts Pull 13 Baked Goods

Several years ago, I remember reading that a certain beer company was recalling six-packs of bottles because of worries that pieces of glass were present inside the bottles. A friend wondered why they went to all the trouble of a recall when they could have just re-labeled the beer as "Chunky Style."
WAND TV

IDNR announces late-summer hunting opportunities

(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is announcing late-summer hunting opportunities for 2022. Hunting licenses can be purchased through IDNR’s online license portal by clicking HERE or in person at a participating vendor. To search for a list of participating vendors, click HERE. Dove. (mourning and white-winged)
ILLINOIS STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is The Best Lake In Illinois

Illinois has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
ILLINOIS STATE

