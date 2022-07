CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A man received a 48-year sentence for several charges after a Nampa shooting that left one person dead. Christopher Williams, a 21-year-old from Pennsylvania, was arrested in 2021 after 22-year-old James Chantz was killed in a Nampa shooting. Police say the two men were roommates who got into a fight after Chantz told Williams to pack up and move out. According to Williams, Chantz pulled a gun on him and they struggled over it, and Williams got a hold of the gun and shot Chantz three times.

