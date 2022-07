Californians have seven ballot initiatives to vote on this November. The first one is an amendment to the state constitution for the guaranteed right to choose abortion and contraception. Proposition 26 would allow Native Americans to add roulette, dice games, and sports betting at casinos on tribal land. Proposition 27 holds another position on gambling, legalizing sports betting on websites and mobile sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The four other propositions involve funding for the arts and music, dialysis providers, zero emission vehicle infrastructure, and flavored tobacco products.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO