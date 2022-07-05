ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Texas migrant truck victims identified; youngest was 13

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials in Texas say more than half of the 53 migrants found dead...

KEYT

Rural Florida county shocked by fentanyl deaths over holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A small, rural county just west of Florida’s capital is stunned by an unheard-of spike in deadly drug overdoses believed to be caused by fentanyl mixed with other illegal drugs. It’s a sign that the national problem is becoming even more far-reaching. Over the holiday weekend, nine people died and another nine treated for suspected fentanyl overdoes. Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young on Wednesday said in all of 2021, the county had 10 overdoses. He couldn’t recall any being fatal. The state even previously rejected a grant application to treat fentanyl overdoes because the county couldn’t identify cases involving the powerful synthetic opioid.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KEYT

Bill Allen, key figure in Alaska corruption scandal, dies

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A central figure in a corruption scandal that rocked Alaska politics, has died. Bill Allen was 85. A funeral home in Colorado says Allen died on June 29 but a person who answered the phone there declined to provide more details. Allen was CEO of the oil services company VECO Corp. and a former publisher of the now-defunct Anchorage Times newspaper. In 2009, he was sentenced to three years in prison on charges including bribery related to efforts to win support for legislation favored by the company. He served a shorter period.
ALASKA STATE
KEYT

Temperatures warming through the weekend

Temperatures will warm a few degrees in some areas on Thursday. The coast will stay in the 70s and inland in the 80s to 90s. The marine layer will stick to coastal areas in the morning before clearing out faster with some offshore trends. Another round of weak sundowner winds will hit the Southwest Coast.
TEXAS STATE
KEYT

GOP push to defeat Whitmer threatened by candidates’ baggage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican primary for Michigan governor is shaping up as a battle of whose personal baggage is the least disqualifying. In an otherwise favorable election year for Republicans, the spectacle surrounding the Aug. 2 contest could hobble the party’s effort to defeat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In a politically consequential state., the Republican candidates include someone charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and a businessman accused in court of using racial slurs and sexually harassing employees. Another candidate acted in low-budget horror pictures and still another hawked supplements he falsely claimed treated COVID-19. Republicans say Whitmer is still vulnerable given inflation and her ties to President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings are low.
MICHIGAN STATE

