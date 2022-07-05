ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Heartbroken mom reveals she held son’s ‘broken skull’ after 11-year-old killed in July 4 fireworks explosion

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago
A HEARTBROKEN mother has claimed she held her son's broken skull after a freak July 4 fireworks explosion killed him on Sunday.

Camrynn Ray McMichael, 11, died while being rushed to hospital after suffering serious injuries on Sunday night, cops said.

Camrynn McMichael died following a freak July 4 explosion Credit: Facebook
The 11-year-old boy was killed by a fireworks explosion Sunday night Credit: Google

Fox 59 reported that dispatchers in Indiana received a 911 call about an 11-year-old boy severely injured by fireworks at around 9.40pm.

Camrynn's mother confirmed his death to the Courier & Press and said he had been playing with fireworks.

Kyrra Lynn shared more details in a Facebook post where she revealed that she "held my son's broken skull & brain in my hands last night."

She also issued a chilling warning to other parents about the dangers of fireworks.

"Don’t even f**king buy those damn things!" she added.

"I’ll never see my son again over a f**king firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously."

"Camrynn loved everyone & everything regardless of how I felt," she added in a later post.

"He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life."

Lynn told Fox 59 that her son loved his family and playing sports like basketball and football.

“But more than that, he loved his sister,” Lynn said.

"He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke, and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye, it is.

The exact details on how McMichael died haven't been released by authorities.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Camrynn's death comes after another tragic loss of a child at a July 4 parade.

KUTV reported that an 8-year-old girl from Utah was killed on Independence Day while riding a parade float.

The young girl was riding on a float with her Patriot Cheer All-Stars dance team when the incident occurred.

The girl, who was identified as Macie Hill from a GoFundMe page, was hit by a parade vehicle and passed away at the hospital she was being treated at.

"Macie was the youngest in her family and a princess to her three older brothers and parents. Macie was full of life and showed joy and love to everyone," the GoFundMe page said.

Community members have left flowers at the site Hill was killed.

Police are investigating both incidents.

McMichael's mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted photos of her son on Facebook after the incident Credit: Facebook
Eight-year-old Maci Hill was killed while riding a 4th of July parade float with her dance team Credit: Facebook

