ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m a Dollar Tree super fan – how to transform your backyard for a fraction of what Walmart & Pottery Barn charge

By Kaleigh Werner
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

WITH summer in full swing, barbecues and pool days make your backyard the prime destination of the season.

Yet decorating the outdoor space can be both creatively and financially overwhelming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvEAM_0gVcVHgE00
YouTube's DIY queen Megan from the channel Glue Guns & Roses shared some tricks for decorating a backyard on a budget
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEE4S_0gVcVHgE00
She used Dollar Tree wooden planks for several DIY projects

Pulling inspiration from high-end retailers like West Elm and Pottery Barn is helpful, but you don't actually need to purchase the decor to get the same pieces.

Luckily, YouTube's DIY queen Megan from the channel Glue Guns & Roses has figured out the key to decorating your backyard at the lowest cost possible.

As an avid Dollar Tree fan, the crafty influencer uses wood planks, small fabric rugs, and some hot glue to create side tables, outdoor pillows, lanterns and so much more.

In the video, Megan compares the original prices of the decor to what you can spend to make it yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yV155_0gVcVHgE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dU2Kj_0gVcVHgE00

First up, tiered planters.

Although these items can range from $50 at Walmart to $325 at West Elm, you can make your own tiered planter for around $7.

All you need is three or four of Dollar Tree's metal planters, two of Dollar Tree's $1 wooden stakes, some spray paint, nails or screws, and a hammer.

Start by poking holes into the bottom of the metal bins.

Then, attach a wooden stake to both sides of the bin. You can staple or nail them in.

Line up the other three along the stakes.

A simple coat of spray paint, some greenery, and you're done.

Next, Megan demonstrates how to make outdoor pillows for only $3 by using Dollar Tree's woven rugs.

One small rug is big enough to make one pillow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6GX4_0gVcVHgE00
She made her own tiered planters for about $7 using these from Dollar Tree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRvnV_0gVcVHgE00
She attached wooden stakes to the planters to stack them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOp08_0gVcVHgE00
She added a coat of spray paint to make them look more high-end

Start by removing the seams to get extra fabric. Smooth the rug, fold it in half, and glue the sides together.

Once you re-tie the tassels, all you have to do is find something to stuff the pillows with and then glue the pillow shut.

To make a large lantern that West Elm would normally charge over $100 for, all you need is four $1 wooden stakes.

Make sure the wood is three feet and then cut two, six-inch pieces from each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UviQW_0gVcVHgE00
Megan demonstrated how to make outdoor pillows for only $3 by using Dollar Tree's woven rugs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19A4T6_0gVcVHgE00
Start by removing the seams to get extra fabric. Smooth the rug, fold it in half, and glue the sides together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoFYu_0gVcVHgE00
Once you re-tie the tassels, all you have to do is find something to stuff the pillows with and then glue the pillow shut

With some wood glue, a square, and again some paint, you've got yourself a modern lantern. It's important to let the glue fully dry over night before painting it.

Megan moves on to show us how to make a hanging door planter and side tables.

For the planter you just need a wide, flat wooden plank and one Dollar Tree wooden box. Glue the box to the end of the plank, paint it, and add you house number along the top.

To make a side table, the materials are a little different. You're going to need some wreath forms, glue, and a wired waste basket.

Attach the forms on top of one another, cut off the top rim of the waste basket, and stick the body of it inside the middle of the table. This creates storage for plants, blankets, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UUEDa_0gVcVHgE00
The DIY-er went into detail in her YouTube video so viewers could make her projects at home

Choose a paint color and then let it dry.

Lastly, jumping on the recent watermelon trend, Megan makes her own rug in the shape of the fruit.

Taking two outdoor rugs, she tapes them together and then cuts out the shape of the watermelon half.

With the extra material, tape them to the sides of the half-circle to expand the area even more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orMtW_0gVcVHgE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmjnT_0gVcVHgE00

Get $4 rope from Dollar Tree, and start lining the inside of the rug with the rope. After a couple of rows, stop, leave a couple of inches of room, and then continue gluing the rope on top to fill in the rest of the space.

All you have to do then is paint the design of the watermelon and you have a new rug for the fraction of the price it would've been to buy a similar one.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Omaha couple who planted 'bee-friendly' flowers in their garden discover more than 6,000 bees living inside the WALLS of their home: 'You could hear them buzzing'

A couple in Omaha, Nebraska were only trying to do good when they planted 'bee-friendly' plants outside their home. But soon they discovered that the pollinators that they had hoped to attract had made their home in the walls of their 100-year-old house. Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre first discovered something...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Plant#Walmart Pottery Barn#Glue Guns Roses#Dollar Tree
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Walmart
domino

Paint Your Front Door One of These Two Colors to Boost Your Home’s Value

Selling a home, ironically, is always a bit of an investment, and according to Zillow’s recent market research, most homeowners make at least two minor improvements before going live with their listing. But before you upgrade all your appliances or hire someone to stage your furniture, consider picking up a paintbrush and heading outside. It turns out that one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to ramp up your ROI is by sprucing up the front door. In its latest report, Zillow specifically identified two colors that not only deliver major curb appeal but can boost your asking price.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Ellison Homestead

5 Tips to Grow a High Yield of Delicious Tomatoes

Did you know there are ways to enhance the flavor profile of your tomatoes and increase your harvest? Keep reading for some tips!. 1. Pinch non flowering stems - This is the process of finding the non producing stems, also known as suckers, and cutting them off. This allows the nutrients from the soil to be put into the flowering stems and produce a better yield. When tomato plants start to grow shoots will form between the stem and branches, these can be pinched or cut off. These parts of the plant are not essential and will allow for better growth!
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
578K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy