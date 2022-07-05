ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed Shortly After Hutchinson Testimony

By Andrew Stanton
 2 days ago

A grand jury in Georgia subpoenaed key members of former President Donald Trump's key circle on Tuesday—just one week after ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson delivered bombshell testimony before the House select panel investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis launched an investigation in February 2021 about Trump's alleged attempts at election interference in Georgia. She and other Georgia prosecutors have been investigating whether Trump violated election laws when he allegedly asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,800 votes in the aftermath of his 2020 election loss in the Peach State.

Their investigation is now circling in on those who were close to the president amid his alleged attempts at thwarting the 2020 election results.

On Tuesday, prosecutors issued subpoenas against several individuals who were closely linked to Trump, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Former NYC mayor  Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham were among those subpoenaed by a Fulton County grand jury on Tuesday. Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating whether former President Donald Trump broke laws in his call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he asked him to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s election. Above, a split image of Giuliani and Graham. Spencer Platt/Getty Images and SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Most of the subpoenas were filed against members of Trump's legal team, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who served as the former president's personal attorney. The grand jury also subpoenaed John Eastman, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis and Cleta Mitchell, according to the newspaper.

They also targeted Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who faced accusations of pressuring Raffensberger to toss out legal ballots, though he has denied doing so. Conservative podcaster Jacki Deason was also subpoenaed.

Members of Trump's Legal Team Subpoenaed

Conservative attorneys who allegedly helped advise Trump to develop strategies to overturn the election results were the primary targets of the subpoenas, but they could claim attorney-client privilege to avoid giving any testimony. Eastman has used a similar argument to avoid turning over documents to the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack, though the argument has faced scrutiny from judges.

Giuliani is required to testify before the grand jury on July 12, according to a court order published by the Journal-Constitution.

"The Court further finds that the Witness was both a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump and a lead attorney for the Trump Campaign's legal efforts seeking to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere," per the document.

Lindsey Graham Also Targeted

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Republican secretary of state who refused to go along with Trump's alleged plans to block election results, told The Washington Post in November 2020 that in the days following the election, Graham questioned him about whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with signatures that don't match up and whether he could toss out all-mail ballots in counties with a high rate of signatures that don't match.

Graham denied the allegation that he was seeking to pressure Raffensperger to alter the election results, calling the claim "ridiculous."

"What I'm trying to find out was, how do you verify signatures on mail-in ballots in these states that are just the center of attention?" he told reporters.

Still, prosecutors in Fulton County are demanding that he testify about the call.

They noted that Graham would have "unique knowledge" about "any communications between himself, others involved in the planning and execution of the telephone calls," according to the order reported by the Journal-Constitution.

Orders Follow Bombshell Testimony

The subpoenas add to an already difficult week for Trump following Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide for Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, delivering her testimony to the January 6 committee.

During the testimony last week, Hutchinson revealed that Trump allegedly wanted armed protesters to attend his speech the morning of the attack, and that he allegedly got into a physical altercation with the security detail when it wouldn't bring him to the Capitol as Congress sought to certify the Electoral College votes.

Hutchinson's testimony has been described as "explosive" by legal analysts. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti wrote on Twitter that the odds of Trump being prosecuted grew "significantly" as a result of the testimony.

Newsweek reached out to Chesebro, Deason, Eastman, Ellis, Giuliani, Graham and Mitchell for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 7

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Cleta Mitchell
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
