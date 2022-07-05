Training Photos Released As The Liverpool Squad Get Back To Work

Photos and videos have been posted on Liverpool's official Twitter account of Jurgen Klopp and other members of the squad at the AXA Training Centre during the second day of pre-season.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were pictured, however, Darwin Nunez is still on holiday due to his extended international duties with Uruguay.

Additionally, club captain Jordan Henderson was pictured out on the field, after being given a rest from the England set-up by Gareth Southgate.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Luis Diaz, who was prolific towards the back end of last season, returns looking ready to go one better than last season.

Scroll to Continue

Numerous photos and videos have been circulating on the social media platform of a training drill, with the intensity looking top-notch.

Players who spent last season on loan, such as Nat Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg and Ben Davies were pictured back in Merseyside, although some of these players don't yet know where they will be playing next season.

Liverpool face old rivals Manchester United in a week (12 July) as the first game of their pre-season tour, before playing Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace three days later (15 July).

There are still many players to return to training in the coming days.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |