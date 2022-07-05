ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Training Photos Released As The Liverpool Squad Get Back To Work

By Owen Cummings
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Photos and videos have been posted on Liverpool's official Twitter account of Jurgen Klopp and other members of the squad at the AXA Training Centre during the second day of pre-season.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were pictured, however, Darwin Nunez is still on holiday due to his extended international duties with Uruguay.

Additionally, club captain Jordan Henderson was pictured out on the field, after being given a rest from the England set-up by Gareth Southgate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LjaA_0gVcTtqu00
IMAGO / Colorsport

Luis Diaz, who was prolific towards the back end of last season, returns looking ready to go one better than last season.

Scroll to Continue

Numerous photos and videos have been circulating on the social media platform of a training drill, with the intensity looking top-notch.

Players who spent last season on loan, such as Nat Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg and Ben Davies were pictured back in Merseyside, although some of these players don't yet know where they will be playing next season.

Liverpool face old rivals Manchester United in a week (12 July) as the first game of their pre-season tour, before playing Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace three days later (15 July).

There are still many players to return to training in the coming days.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Divock Origi’s First Interview With AC Milan After Leaving Liverpool

The legend that is Divock Origi has now officially joined AC Milan. The former Liverpool forward signed for the Italian Giants today and sat down for his first interview. Liverpool’s incredible success over the past few years have been down to a lot of work by many people at the club. Jurgen Klopp and his team have done an incredible job, along with the recruitment team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
