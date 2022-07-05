ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a majority of US COVID-19 cases

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Sullivan
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now comprises a majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data is a sign of the rise of the highly transmissible subvariant, which has prompted concern about a new increase in cases.

BA.5, along with a related subvariant known as BA.4, has mutations that have shown an increased ability to evade the protection from vaccines and previous infection.

Vaccines still offer important protection, especially against severe disease and hospitalization, and experts say the rise of the new subvariants makes it even more important that people get their booster shots if they have not already.

BA.5 now makes up 53.6 percent of U.S. cases, according to the CDC, and BA.4 makes up another 16.5 percent, putting the two together at around 70 percent of infections.

“Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 are even more mutated than the original Omicron, which means that our immune systems are having a harder time recognizing these new subvariants, regardless of whether we’ve previously been vaccinated or infected,” tweeted Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert at New York University. “We are also seeing early hints that Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 may be more virulent (causing more severe disease) than the original Omicron.”

88 percent say US is on wrong track: survey

The Food and Drug Administration last week advised vaccine makers to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in their updated vaccines that they are preparing for this fall.

Gounder, though, stressed that people should not wait for the updated vaccines to be available to get a booster shot.

“The updated vaccines won’t be available until October at the earliest,” she wrote. “That’s 4+ months away. That’s a big window of risk.”

Only about half of adults who received the initial two shots have received their booster, according to the CDC, leaving them more vulnerable to the new subvariants. And people 50 and older are encouraged to get a second booster shot as well.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are still relatively low compared to other points in the pandemic, they are starting to climb, and have reached more than 30,000, according t o a New York Times tracker.

Related
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#New York University
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

New omicron variant may be the ‘worst’ yet

A new COVID-19 wave is emerging in the United States, dominantly propelled by two strong omicron strains. First seen in South Africa, later in Portland, the BA.5 subvariant has been pegged as the “worst version” of omicron by experts, as it evades antibodies and transmits easily, according to NBC New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Are omicron symptoms worse if you’ve never had COVID-19 before?

The omicron variant is sweeping the nation, making up over half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. Will those who’ve never had COVID-19 experience the worst of its symptoms?. Why it matters: If you’ve somehow managed to dodge COVID-19 the past two years, it’s still possible to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
