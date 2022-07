Hayden Panettiere is opening up as she never has before about an abusive relationship in her past — and how she says forgiveness is helping her heal. "It was a very dark and complicated time in my life," says Panettiere, whose relationship with Brian Hickerson was on and off for nearly four years. "But a lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it's OK to ask for help."

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO