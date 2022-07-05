Tyler Animal Services teams up with CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas students

TYLER — It’s not nearly as bad as a few months ago, but NET Health’s George Roberts says the current COVID landscape in his agency’s survey area is still cause for concern. Roberts calls the dashboard figures “just the tip of the iceberg,” since his agency can’t track at-home test results. He notes that “anecdotally,” he has talked to a number of people who have had COVID or have family members who have had the virus, so he says he knows the numbers are going up. The actual dashboard remains a mixed bag, but one item of note is a jump in Tyler hospital patients to 59. Roberts continues to urge vaccinations and staying home when you’re sick. He says the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants now make up about 62 percent of COVID cases in Texas. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

TYLER, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO