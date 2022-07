CASPER, Wyo. — Casper will host the National Beard and Moustache Championships over the same weekend as the annual Booze & Bacon Festival this fall. About 300 people are expected to travel to Casper to compete in the 47 beard and moustache categories that are part of the competition, according to a Wednesday press release from Visit Casper. An overall grand champion will also be named.

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO