The Chicago Bears are heading to Atlanta. No, we're not talking about their Week 11 matchup in against the Falcons. The Falcons have signed a plethora of former Bears from last season's roster to their team. With the team's pickup of former defensive lineman Eddie Goldman today, he marks the sixth player to be signed from the Bears to the Falcons this offseason.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO