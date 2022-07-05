ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterpik Cordless Flossers That Amazon Shoppers Love

By Emily OBrien
 2 days ago

Waterpik is the brand name of water flossers that offer a unique alternative to traditional flossing. Rather than threading a string-like material between your teeth, a water flosser sprays water to remove bits of food trapped between your teeth. Water flossers shouldn’t be used to replace your toothbrush; it’s still important to brush your teeth two times a day. You can use a water flosser before or after and the process should take around two minutes.

It’s best to fill a Waterpik’s reservoir with lukewarm water and place the tip of the water flosser in your mouth, while leaning over your sink in order to prevent a mess. The water will spurt in steady pulses so it’s helpful to let it drip out of your mouth into the sink as you go. Hold the handle at a 90-degree angle, working from the back of your mouth, aim it at the top of your teeth, the gum line and the spaces between each tooth. Don’t forget to go over the back of the teeth, too.

Water flossers remove food caught between your teeth and any lingering bacteria before it hardens into plaque. While you don’t want to toss out the traditional floss just because you have a water flosser on hand, they can be incredibly helpful for those with braces or dental work, like bridges, or those with arthritis or periodontal disease. Both traditional floss and water flossers are great ways to remove plaque.

Waterpik flossers in particular have earned the American Dental Association’s seal of acceptance and are recommended by the vast majority of dental professionals. While many need to be plugged into an outlet while you use them, there are several Waterpik cordless flossers that work wirelessly after a charge. Here are four top-rated Waterpik cordless flossers available now on Amazon.

Waterpik Ion Professional Cordless Water Flosser

This battery-powered Waterpik Ion flosser is cordless and features 10 settings and 90 seconds of water capacity. With a profile that’s 30% smaller than traditional plug-in electric models, this Waterpik cordless flosser has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars at Amazon, where it sells for just under $100. Reviewers have reported finding the battery on this cordless flosser to last at least two weeks or more on a charge and have appreciated its compact size and way of reminding you to clean your whole mouth. Several reviewers mentioned they either purchased this flosser because it was recommended by their dental hygienist or they impressed their hygienist after using it. The most common knock against it is that some users find it noisy.

Pami S. called it a quality flosser and said, “Great value, small footprint, easy to use. My teeth feel cleaner after using it than brushing alone. My gums also feel healthier. I like the little “stutter” that reminds you to move on to the next area of your mouth. That helps you keep the proper speed while not ignoring any part of your mouth.”

Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

The Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser is battery-operated and small enough to travel with. Powered by three AAA batteries, you can even use this Waterpik in the shower. It comes with two flossing tips, two pressure settings and boasts more than 19,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. Users suggest placing it on the low setting to begin with because it has a lot of oomph. They also reported enjoying the total lack of a cord and have found it a great fit for small bathrooms.

One reviewer called it “a total game-changer” and said that it made flossing “fun.” Buy it on Amazon for $39.99 (marked down to $35 as of this writing).

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush

The Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 is an electric toothbrush and water flosser in one. Using three different modes, you can brush, floss or do both at the same time! The rechargeable handle includes a two-minute brushing timer with a 30-second pacer and two toothbrush speeds, and the water flosser includes 10 pressure settings. With more than 7,000 5-star reviews, customers have mostly found it “worth the money.”

Sherri A. said, “It’s very easy to go from brushing, to flossing, or using both at the same time. The water line is detachable so you can take your toothbrush when you travel.” Steve C. claimed it saved him from needing gum surgery while another reviewer said a three-month period of use impressed his periodontist. This model typically retails for $169.99 but is on sale now for $139.99, at 18% off.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

The Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser sports a rechargeable battery and comes with four tips and three pressure settings. It allows you to deep clean between teeth and below the gum line to hit spots brushing and flossing can’t usually reach. This model comes highly recommended with more than 13,000 flawless reviews so far. Customers found it easy to use, portable, good for travel and appreciated its battery life. One Amazon customer claimed its battery lasted longer than one month. It’s currently marked down to $79.99 from $99.99 — a 20% discount.

With all the Waterpik flossers mentioned above, reviewers suggested it will take a few tries before it becomes like second nature. It can be messy at first before you get the hang of it. No matter what, though, the best dental hygiene is whatever method you’ll do consistently. If using a Waterpik cordless flosser makes you love flossing, then go for it!

IN THIS ARTICLE
