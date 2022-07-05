Westfield Police Department patrols Hampton Ponds to keep boaters safe

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been nearly 10 years since the Westfield Police Department began its practice of patrolling Hampton Ponds to keep boaters safe.

Westfield Police told 22News that together with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit, they’ll patrol the ponds again this summer. This is to help minimize unsafe boating practices.

Since 2013, police have been keeping an eye on boaters as part of a partnership with the homeowners living along Hampden Ponds.

