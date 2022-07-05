Third annual WyoGives, July 13

WyoGives is statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to bring the state together as one community to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits. The platform can be found at...
Thanks to long-time supporter Christy Love, donations made to the WYO Theater on July 13, through WyoGives will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $6,000. WyoGives – an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network — is a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event designed to bring the state together as one community in fellowship to raise money and awareness for Wyoming’s nonprofits.
The Wyoming Humanities has announced they will present “It looked like Spain, but it was Wyoming,” a special event open to the public during the International Hemingway Conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at Sheridan College. According to the Hemingway Society, the first portion of the 2022...
The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
