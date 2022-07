WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction will begin Monday, July 11 for a new water main in West Carrollton. This project is estimated to take six weeks to complete, the city of West Carrollton said in a release. During this time, traffic on South Elm Street between Gibbons Road and Maplehill Drive will be reduced to one lane and will be maintained by construction flaggers.

WEST CARROLLTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO