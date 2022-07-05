ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia man dies while swimming in Yeopim River

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

HERTFORD — A Virginia man died Monday while swimming in the Yeopim River at Snug Harbor.

Joshua Whener of Norfolk, Virginia, who was in his early 40s, was among a group of people swimming near the park area at Snug Harbor Monday, according to Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White.

White said Whener was less than 100 yards from the shore when he began to struggle to stay afloat, and other swimmers in the area tried to assist him.

White said he did not know anything else about what might have contributed to Whener's death.

Perquimans Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene.

Comments / 0

 

