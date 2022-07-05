ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Public Notice Bates County

By News Desk
 3 days ago

Notice is hereby given that a Primary Election will be held in the County of Bates on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, for the purpose of voting on candidates and ballot issues. The official ballot for the election will be in substantially . The polling places for the election will...

Drexel R-IV School DistrictBookkeeper Position – Full-Time

The Drexel R-IV School District has an immediate opening for a full-time bookkeeper. The ideal candidate would have previous accounting, finance or bookkeeping experience. A degree in accounting is preferred. This is a full-time, 12 month position. Pay for the position will be based on qualifications and experience, particularly those with experience in Missouri public school bookkeeping. Applications may be downloaded from the district’s website at www.drexel.k12.mo.us or may be picked up at the Superintendent’s office. Please submit the application, resume and at least three letters of recommendation to Terry Mayfield by mail (207 S. Fourth Street, Drexel, MO 64742) or by email at tmayfield@drexelbobcats.net. Questions about the position should be directed to Superintendent Terry Mayfield at 816-652-0401. The position will be open until filled.
DREXEL, MO
Orvena Pauline Gabriel, age 93 of Butler

Funeral services for Pauline Gabriel of Butler, Missouri will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Schowengerdt Chapel. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
BUTLER, MO
Patricia Ann Hazelbaker-Hammer, age 82 formerly of Amoret

Patricia Ann Hazelbaker-Hammer, age 82 formerly of Amoret, Missouri passed away at her home in Pleasanton, Kansas on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born the daughter of Irene Davis-Frye on September 23, 1939 in Marion, Indiana. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1957. Patricia was in the Jaycee Jaynes, a member of the Eastern Star and Pleasanton Saddle Club. She enjoyed doing puzzles and puzzle books, cooking. Patricia took care of everyone, if you needed something you went to grannie’s. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, long time love and companion of 43 years, Dean Hammer. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Ratty and Cathy Kump, a brother, Jim Frye, a step-brother, Kenny Sabine, a step-sister, Marietta Sabine, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and her deeply loved, Cowboy.
AMORET, MO
Missing Person, Yale Gilkey

Yale Gilkey has been missing since May 27, 2022. He went missing from Nevada, MO. If you know of Mr. Gilkey’s whereabouts or have any information regarding him, contact the Nevada, MO Police Department at 417-448-2710 or 417-448-5100.
NEVADA, MO
1st Annual Bates County Stampede

1st Annual Bates County Stampede, Saturday, July 9th, 7:30 pm, Butler Saddle Club Arena. Mutton Busting starts at 6:30. This is an MRCA/URA sanctioned rodeo by Rodeo Gold Productions. See cowboys and cowgirls compete in 8 different events from bull riding to barrel racing. Admission is $10 for adults, and kids 10 and under are free. Lots of food vendors and booths. Enjoy a night of family fun at the 1st Annual Bates County Stampede, Saturday, July 9th.
BATES COUNTY, MO
Nevada Mo Police Receive a Grant

The Nevada Missouri Police Department was awarded a grant from the Department of Public Safety earlier this year. The grant will allow them to update several of their patrol cars with new computer technology. These new devices will allow officers on patrol to access more information while in the field. They will be able to access and complete reports and look up information in real-time.
NEVADA, MO
KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Adrian: Student Send Off July 14th

There will be a Student Picnic and Send Off for the Bates County students that will attend Mizzou this fall and all Mizzou Alumni, friends, family, and fans on Thursday, July 14th at the Adrian Optimist Community Building. Doors will open at 5:30 pm on the 14th for an hour-long...
BATES COUNTY, MO
I-49 Widening Begins 2024

Thank you, Cass County citizens for your support! Your voices were heard. The Missouri Highway Commission has approved $71 million to widen I-49 to six lanes from 155th Street to North Cass Parkway. Work is anticipated to begin July 2024.
BELTON, MO
Juanita Belle (Keith) Thompson, “Nita”, age 81 of Butler Missouri

Juanita Belle (Keith) Thompson, “Nita”, age 81 of Butler Missouri, formerly of Raytown, passed away Friday, July 1st at her home in Butler with family by her side. Growing up, Nita was heavily influenced by her father and grandmother where she learned how to get along in the world and who encouraged her to pursue her interests and how to turn them into income.
BUTLER, MO
AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
BREAKING: ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED AT AREA HOSPITAL

An active shooter situation has been reported at an area hospital. According to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg, a violent intruder situation has developed there. Hospital officials say there is an active shooter at the main hospital, and multiple law-enforcement agencies have responded. Staff and patients are being evacuated...
Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas City's 94-year-old Uptown Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 27, 1979

Across the street on Broadway Blvd. looking toward the Uptown Theater.Baylor98, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1979, the Uptown Building and Theater was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a wonderful historic theater located in Kansas City, Missouri. Every time I've been to The Uptown, it has been an adventure with all the interior design. I also had the opportunity to set up three wedding cakes there and it was always an experience being inside the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
2022 Bates County Fair Baby Contest Results

The 2022 Bates County Fair Baby Contest was held on the evening of Wednesday, July 6th. There were many entries but the following are the winners in their respective categories. 0-3 month girls: Paisley Jo Carroll. Daughter of Austin and Jaclyn Carroll. 4-6 months girls: Peyton Raybourn. Daughter of Harrison...
BATES COUNTY, MO

