The 25th annual Howard Hughes Memorial Morel Mushroom Sale brought in over $20,000 for local charities, the most money ever raised. A total of $20,185 was raised during this year’s sale. The payout is dependent on the cost of the mushrooms purchased and the number of pounds sold. This year, 525 pounds of mushrooms were sold with 380 pounds that were reserved in advance. A few buyers have supported the sale for the full 25 years.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO