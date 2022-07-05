Bates County Legal Notice

The Drexel R-IV School District has an immediate opening for a full-time bookkeeper. The ideal candidate would have previous accounting, finance or bookkeeping experience. A degree in accounting is preferred. This is a full-time, 12 month position. Pay for the position will be based on qualifications and experience, particularly those with experience in Missouri public school bookkeeping. Applications may be downloaded from the district’s website at www.drexel.k12.mo.us or may be picked up at the Superintendent’s office. Please submit the application, resume and at least three letters of recommendation to Terry Mayfield by mail (207 S. Fourth Street, Drexel, MO 64742) or by email at tmayfield@drexelbobcats.net. Questions about the position should be directed to Superintendent Terry Mayfield at 816-652-0401. The position will be open until filled.

DREXEL, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO