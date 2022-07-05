ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates County, MO

Bates County Legal Notice

By News Desk
921news.com
 3 days ago

The Bates County Clerk’s office will conduct a public test of the electronic tabulating equipment...

921news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kansas City Beacon

Tax assessors are out measuring your front lawn. What exactly are they up to?

Owners of all of Jackson County’s 301,000 residential and commercial properties are expected to receive a visit from property tax assessors in 2022. Data collectors from the tax assessment office, clad in bright vests, will be measuring property lines and asking homeowners questions about the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and whether the basement or attic have been finished.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Nevada Mo Police Receive a Grant

The Nevada Missouri Police Department was awarded a grant from the Department of Public Safety earlier this year. The grant will allow them to update several of their patrol cars with new computer technology. These new devices will allow officers on patrol to access more information while in the field. They will be able to access and complete reports and look up information in real-time.
NEVADA, MO
921news.com

2022 Bates County Fair Baby Contest Results

The 2022 Bates County Fair Baby Contest was held on the evening of Wednesday, July 6th. There were many entries but the following are the winners in their respective categories. 0-3 month girls: Paisley Jo Carroll. Daughter of Austin and Jaclyn Carroll. 4-6 months girls: Peyton Raybourn. Daughter of Harrison...
BATES COUNTY, MO
921news.com

1st Annual Bates County Stampede

1st Annual Bates County Stampede, Saturday, July 9th, 7:30 pm, Butler Saddle Club Arena. Mutton Busting starts at 6:30. This is an MRCA/URA sanctioned rodeo by Rodeo Gold Productions. See cowboys and cowgirls compete in 8 different events from bull riding to barrel racing. Admission is $10 for adults, and kids 10 and under are free. Lots of food vendors and booths. Enjoy a night of family fun at the 1st Annual Bates County Stampede, Saturday, July 9th.
BATES COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, MO
County
Bates County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
921news.com

Patricia Ann Hazelbaker-Hammer, age 82 formerly of Amoret

Patricia Ann Hazelbaker-Hammer, age 82 formerly of Amoret, Missouri passed away at her home in Pleasanton, Kansas on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She was born the daughter of Irene Davis-Frye on September 23, 1939 in Marion, Indiana. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1957. Patricia was in the Jaycee Jaynes, a member of the Eastern Star and Pleasanton Saddle Club. She enjoyed doing puzzles and puzzle books, cooking. Patricia took care of everyone, if you needed something you went to grannie’s. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, long time love and companion of 43 years, Dean Hammer. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Ratty and Cathy Kump, a brother, Jim Frye, a step-brother, Kenny Sabine, a step-sister, Marietta Sabine, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and her deeply loved, Cowboy.
AMORET, MO
921news.com

Orvena Pauline Gabriel, age 93 of Butler

Funeral services for Pauline Gabriel of Butler, Missouri will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Schowengerdt Chapel. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler. Contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
BUTLER, MO
921news.com

Missing Person, Yale Gilkey

Yale Gilkey has been missing since May 27, 2022. He went missing from Nevada, MO. If you know of Mr. Gilkey’s whereabouts or have any information regarding him, contact the Nevada, MO Police Department at 417-448-2710 or 417-448-5100.
NEVADA, MO
921news.com

Drexel R-IV School DistrictBookkeeper Position – Full-Time

The Drexel R-IV School District has an immediate opening for a full-time bookkeeper. The ideal candidate would have previous accounting, finance or bookkeeping experience. A degree in accounting is preferred. This is a full-time, 12 month position. Pay for the position will be based on qualifications and experience, particularly those with experience in Missouri public school bookkeeping. Applications may be downloaded from the district’s website at www.drexel.k12.mo.us or may be picked up at the Superintendent’s office. Please submit the application, resume and at least three letters of recommendation to Terry Mayfield by mail (207 S. Fourth Street, Drexel, MO 64742) or by email at tmayfield@drexelbobcats.net. Questions about the position should be directed to Superintendent Terry Mayfield at 816-652-0401. The position will be open until filled.
DREXEL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Bates County Legal Notice
921news.com

Bates County Health Center Presents “Splash the Night Away”

THE BATES COUNTY HEALTH CENTER PRESENTS SPLASH THE NIGHT AWAY, JULY 29TH FROM 7 TO 9 PM. THIS EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE BUTLER AQUATIC CENTER. PARTICIPANTS MUST REGISTER IN ADVANCE BY CALLING 660-679-6108 BY JULY 22ND. YOU MUST BE A BATES COUNTY RESIDENT. CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT AT ALL TIMES.
BATES COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Investigation underway following theft of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks properties

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is ongoing after someone stole thousands of dollars’ worth of black walnut trees from Jackson County Parks + Rec properties. Deputies and park rangers discovered someone illegally cut down more than 50 trees from Parks property in several cities in Jackson County including Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Independence.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KMBC.com

Arrest made in connection with threat against hospital in Warrensburg, Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the all-clear has been given at a hospital in Warrensburg after receiving reports of a man inside the facility with a gun. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched Western Missouri Medical Center after receiving reports of a man inside armed with...
fortscott.biz

Soft Opening for Perry’s Country Store in Bronson This Weekend

Yesterday, they received final state approval for a manufacture license to make fudge and a retail license for the new building store front in Bronson. They will be having a soft opening of the business this weekend, following Bronson Day, a community event in this small town in western Bourbon County.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Entire city of Odessa, Missouri without power Wednesday

ODESSA, Mo. — City officials in Odessa, Missouri said an issue with transmission lines means the entire city is without electricity Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, the city said several Evergy transmission lines that feed their entire system are down. They said the issue caused damage to the city's power substation.
ODESSA, MO
921news.com

Juanita Belle (Keith) Thompson, “Nita”, age 81 of Butler Missouri

Juanita Belle (Keith) Thompson, “Nita”, age 81 of Butler Missouri, formerly of Raytown, passed away Friday, July 1st at her home in Butler with family by her side. Growing up, Nita was heavily influenced by her father and grandmother where she learned how to get along in the world and who encouraged her to pursue her interests and how to turn them into income.
BUTLER, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Deputy says Prius fled at 124 mph

AUBURN – Marian Purcaroiu, 40, of Independence, Mo., is charged in Nemaha County with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest on June 1. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy clocked a Toyota Prius at 96 mph on Highway 136 and says the car accelerated to 124 mph after the deputy turned on the overhead lights of his patrol car.
AUBURN, NE
850wftl.com

Scene secure after active shooter report at Missouri hospital

Warrensburg, Missouri — A Missouri area hospital was evacuated after an armed person entered the hospital’s main building. The incident was reported Friday morning at the Western Missouri Medical Center. Missouri State Highway Patrol stated publicly that the suspect is a “male armed with a firearm,” and that no shots were fired. The scene is now secure. The medical center identified the suspect as an armed intruder. No other information is available at this time.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy