Tuckahoe, NY

Tuckahoe Restaurant Closes After 18-Year Run

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
The Quarry, located at 106 Main St. in Tuckahoe Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A longtime Westchester County restaurant has permanently closed.

The Quarry in Tuckahoe served its last meal on Tuesday, June 28, the owners said.

The eatery was located at 106 Main St.

The owners said just days earlier that they were sad to announce the closure after an 18-year run but grateful for the years of happy memories.

"We want to thank each and every one of you," the owners said. "We are extremely humbled that you have embraced our restaurant and that we were able to thrive in two locations. We could not have done it without you!"

