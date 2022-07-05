ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, MT

Flood Watch issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-07-05 21:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog can be expected through 9 am MDT, 10 am CDT, from the foot hills of the Black Hills through south central South Dakota. Motorists should expect rapidly changing visibility, down to near zero at times. Remember to use your low beam headlights in fog, slow down, and provide plenty of braking distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 19:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-07 01:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter; Fallon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Fallon and northeastern Carter Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1212 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles west of Baker, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baker, Plevna, Webster, Westmore, Medicine Rocks State Park and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARTER COUNTY, MT

