HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three vehicle crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia Wednesday evening sent three people to the hospital. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were called to the scene at about 6:35pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The crash was located on Summit Valley Road about 3 miles west of Hesperia Airport. It was reported to be a three vehicle crash. With pictures from the scene it looks to be a head-on collision. The vehicles involved were two white cars with heavy front-end damage and a green Jeep that rolled over multiple times.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO