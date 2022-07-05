ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read top UK ministers Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak's resignation letters

By Reuters, CNN
 2 days ago
Read below the full text of resignation letters by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and posted on Twitter on...

CNBC

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns after more than 50 MPs quit government

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned on Thursday after more than 50 members of Parliament resigned from his government within 48 hours. Speaking outside Downing Street, Johnson said that it is "clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and so a new prime minister."
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson resigns – live: Tom Tugendhat launches leadership bid after PM quits

Former soldier Tom Tugendhat has become the first Tory MP to confirm that he will compete to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.The chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, who has never served in government, said he would offer the party a “fresh start” after Mr Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday.Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Tugendhat said: “I am putting together a broad coalition of colleagues that will bring new energy and ideas to government and, finally, to bridge the Brexit divide that has dominated our recent history.“I have served before – in the military, and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson appoints new Cabinet ministers before quitting

Boris Johnson began a reshuffle of his Cabinet shortly before announcing his resignation as Tory leader. He appointed a string of new Cabinet ministers to replace MPs who quit as part of the mass ministerial exodus in protest at his leadership. Here is a look at his new appointments. Greg...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Simon Hart Resigns as Secretary of State for Wales

(Reuters) - British Conservative party lawmaker Simon Hart stepped down from his role as a Secretary of State for Wales on Wednesday, joining a host of resignations in protest of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership. In a letter to Johnson, Hart said, "Colleagues have done their upmost in private and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid quits telling Boris Johnson the Tory party is ‘bigger than any individual’

Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary, telling the scandal-hit Boris Johnson the Conservative party is “bigger than any one individual”.As Tory MPs pleaded with the cabinet to bring down the prime minister, Mr Javid walked out, saying: “I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”The resignation came moments after Mr Johnson ended his silence on the Chris Pincher scandal, apologising for promoting him despite having evidence of his sexual misconduct.“The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country,” Mr Javid wrote.Moments later,...
POLITICS
BBC

Sunak and Javid quit cabinet as PM admits Pincher mistake

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told journalists that ministers should act in the national interest to remove Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office. Starmer says they should resign or force him to resign. The prime minister finds himself in "a very precarious position" after the resignation of two of...
POLITICS
BBC

Boris Johnson resignation: Hampshire and Isle of Wight reaction

Conservative politicians in the south of England have welcomed Boris Johnson's decision to stand down as Conservative leader. Mr Johnson has stepped down as party leader but said he would continue to serve until a successor is chosen. It follows a dramatic 48 hours which saw dozens of ministers resign...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid resignation letter in full as ‘team player’ health secretary quits: ‘You have lost my confidence’

Sajid Javid has dramatically resigned as health secretary in the first of two major blows to Boris Johnson on Tuesday evening. In a tweet, he wrote: “I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.“It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience.”Mr Javid’s departure was swiftly followed by chancellor Rishi Sunak’s exit from the Prime Minister’s crumbling cabinet. Read Sajid Javid’s resignation letter in full:It was a privilege to have been asked to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
POLITICS
BBC

Enough is enough, Sajid Javid tells Boris Johnson

Sajid Javid has said he cannot "risk my integrity" by continuing to defend the government, telling Boris Johnson "enough is enough". MPs, including Mr Johnson, listened in silence as he set out the reasons for his resignation as health secretary. He said he could not go on giving Number 10...
POLITICS
