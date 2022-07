Jacob Blake's father and Breonna Taylor's aunt were reportedly arrested while protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in Akron, Ohio. Protests have been taking place in Akron since Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed by officers in a hail of gunfire following a pursuit in the early hours on June 27. Police later confirmed Walker was unarmed and released video footage of the shooting, fueling further outrage.

AKRON, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO