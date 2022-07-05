ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Camerota: "He just gripped the whole country's attention"

David and Lauren Hogg survived the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida....

JDH
1d ago

Hogg wasn't there....He was riding His bicycle....send Him to North Korea and show Him where His ideas take a nation....

Glen Heywood
1d ago

cnn is fake news they could care less about facts and reality hey how is cnn plus working out cnn still determine to stay at the bottom for ratings lmao 🤣

Glenn Baker
1d ago

no..not at all...who is he? I bet she wishes she was back with FOX News

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
CBS Miami

Hateful flyers in corn-filled baggies left in several South Florida neighborhoods

MIAMI BEACH – Concerns in several South Florida neighborhoods over bizarre and hateful flyers left outside of homes.Someone dropped off little baggies filled with corn and messages ranting about child grooming, Disney and the Jewish community.One North Miami Beach resident told us she's sick over it."This felt made us feel threatened in our own neighborhood because the propaganda wasn't just against us but LGBTQ and other ethnic groups," the resident said. "But mostly against the Jewish people and we have been here for 24 years in this neighborhood and nothing like this has happened before."Police say a threat was not made, so, as of now, there is no crime, but they will continue to investigate.
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
CNN

Opinion: Gavin Newsom is doing more than just crushing Ron DeSantis

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom marked the July 4th holiday by unveiling a campaign ad set to air on Fox News in which he speaks about freedom, amid images of skyrocketing fireworks and the Statue of Liberty. But this 2022 re-election commercial is about just one thing: crushing Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis. And Newsom does it in a way that other Democrats should emulate -- by highlighting the threat that today's extremist GOP poses to the freedoms of all Americans.
CNN

Here's why Democrats could keep the Senate

Election Day 2022 is now four months away. Democrats are trying to hold on to slim majorities in both the House and Senate. They're doing so against the backdrop of high inflation and an economy viewed in poor shape, which is the issue dominating voters' minds.
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
The Independent

Voices: My daughter was killed by a shooter. None of us want Republicans’ thoughts and prayers

When I heard about the Fourth of July mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, I had an immediate reaction.What could be more American on this Fourth of July than a mass shooting? Thankful for the recent gun legislation, but it's a bandaid on a gaping wound. With a handful of exceptions, Republicans are accessories to murder. Time to kick them to the curb. #EnoughIsEnough— Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) July 4, 2022We now know that the gun used in the shooting, which targeted families watching a parade, was legally obtained. The person of interest who is being held...
