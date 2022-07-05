In Business: Recession Fears, July 4th Travel Weekend Recap, Oil Prices Fall

WNBA star Brittney Griner seeks light at the end of the tunnel while on trial for allegedly having cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage while passing through a Russian airport. The U.S. government claims she has been "wrongfully detained," and now, Griner has taken her plea to President Biden in a handwritten letter begging him to "bring her home." Tom Firestone, former Resident Legal Adviser, U.S. Embassy, Moscow and current Partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, joined Cheddar News to break down the next steps for Griner as her trial in Russia progresses. “I think there is a lot of discussion about to what extent the Russian government is using this for political purposes," Firestone said.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO