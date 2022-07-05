ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Business: Recession Fears, July 4th Travel Weekend Recap, Oil Prices Fall

Catching up on today’s top business headlines: Recession fears hit the stock market coming off of the holiday weekend; airline travel returned to pandemic-era levels amid staffing shortages and flight cancellations; oil prices fell to $100 a barrel, and more.

