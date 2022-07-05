ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Farewell To Zoom?

By Allan Appel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQIFa_0gVcBSiT00
Lisa Reisman Photo Sign of the future? East Rockers gathered last November for their one-shot in-person CMT meeting before returning to the metaverse.

Elena Grewal peered into her camera at her virtual neighbors and made a request: anyone up for making cupcakes next month, when we’ll all be in the same room again?

Grewal made the request at the regular June meeting of the East Rock Community Management Team (ERCMT), which was held last week over Zoom, as it has been since the Covid-19 pandemic broke (with this one exception last November).

Grewal, the ERCMT chairwoman, informed neighbors that this week’s meeting would be the last all-Zoom affair, unless Terrible Covid returns.

As East Rockers Zoom-gathered (how many in sandals and pajama pants, or with their doggies or babies in tow?), Grewal asked, Does someone have some baking skills they might deploy in a social hour before the July meeting, to ease the way back into real-life interaction.?

No one specifically volunteered, although the general Zoom murmuring indicated people agreed it was a good idea.

Even without a specific plan or cupcakes in hand, Grewal said she will be at mActivity at 6:30 p.m. on July 25 for the monthly meeting, and would be delighted to socialize. In her first year as leader of the group, Grewal has said that expanding the number and range of participants is a main goal.

Another neighbor put in the chat that mActivity offers some an exercise class in the hour before the planned meeting that folks might consider attending, so they are stretched before the talking begins.

Then came some routine business: discussion of where Covid vaccines are available in the area, and how Albertus Magnus College is launching a new bike safety program and would like to partner with bike-savvy ERCMT attendees.

Top East Rock cop Lt. Dana Smith had to attend another meeting and Grewal rapidly presented some charts he had provided showing the location and severity of car crashes throughout the district, pretty much unchanged from last year, with most of the damage taking place at the main intersections like Trumbull and Orange.

Kevin McCarthy also made a brief presentation about a new organization Reimaginenewhaven.org that focuses on grassroots activism about climate change’s impact specifically in the Elm City.

Neither presentation was followed by any questions, but respectful silence.

Meanwhile Siobhan Quinlan, returning to Grewal’s social hour discussion for the upcoming July meeting, said food should definitely be brought on July 25. That always works with kids, she said.

Meanwhile, in the chat Eva Geertz wrote about some of the differences between in-person and Zoom meetings:

“In person there are generally more sarcastic asides from people, or from me anyhow.”

Lynn Street replied: ​“I look forward to your sarcastic remarks.”

