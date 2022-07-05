ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

Maize High QB Avery Johnson commits to K-State

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MAIZE, Kan.—Maize High School QB senior Avery Johnson committed to K-State Tuesday afternoon at a press conference held...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Monarchs win Friday in Kingman

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Monarchs pounded out 19 hits and scored 15 runs for the second straight game Friday, defeating the Kingman Islanders 15-3 in eight innings in Kingman. Sawyer Thornhill was 5 for 6 with two RBI in the win. Braden Davis got the win in relief...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Investigation of campus bomb threats in Kansas continues

FORD COUNTY — Dodge City Community College and KU School of Medicine in Wichita will resume all regular activities on Friday after bomb threats. Law enforcement authorities are investigating bomb threats nationwide and at the two schools in Kansas. Just before 1p.m. Thursday, a bomb threat was called in...
FORD COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Chickens on agenda for planning commission Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Planning Commission will have its discussion of the request from city council member Sara Bagwell on restrictions on chickens as the main item of discussion for its meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at 125 E Avenue B.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maize, KS
State
California State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Derby, KS
State
Oregon State
Maize, KS
Sports
Maize, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Hutch Post

Reno County family hit by car in Kentucky Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Louisville, Kentucky Metro police are investigating after a family from Reno County was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. Nickerson High basketball player Ava Jones, her parents Amy and Trey and another juvenile were struck, Ava is in serious but stable condition, the parents are in critical condition and the other family member was treated for minor injuries.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Bomb threats at campuses nationwide, 2 in Kansas

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating bomb threats nationwide and at two schools in Kansas. Just before 1p.m. Thursday, a bomb threat was called in at KU School of Medicine, 1010 N. Kansas Street, in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Police and KU Security checked the facility and alerted staff. They found no bomb but continue to investigate, according to Ditch.
FORD COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Lunch & Learn program offered in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — StartUp Hutch, in conjunction with the Hutch Chamber, has put together a Lunch & Learn series titled "Business Builder Workshops" to guide local entrepreneurs through the different phases of owning their own business. Building Wealth in your Business: Aug. 2. How to Prepare for an Emergency...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

No Land Bank Meeting in July

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The regularly scheduled Hutchinson Land Bank meeting for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 has been cancelled due to summer scheduling conflicts. The next scheduled meeting will be held August 2, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room at City Hall. If you have any questions,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avery Johnson
Hutch Post

Rehab center hopes to be HRMC patients last stop before home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chris Ast with the Inpatient Rehab Center at Hutchinson Regional is committed to making his department the last stop for as many patients as possible. "We want to get you back functioning as safely as you can, so we can get you back home," Ast said. "First, I run every patient by our doctor. She's what's called a physiatrist, so that means she specialized in rehabilitation in medical school. I'll review all the medical notes, therapy notes by her. If she thinks it sounds like a good case, then we'll make sure, with whatever insurance you might have, that we get approval for that or you meet their criteria. Some of them require prior authorization, some of them it's more just kind of check the boxes and make sure you meet it. Part of that piece is make sure you have a medical need."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Arlington Road bridge ceremony this morning

ARLINGTON, Kan. — Arlington Road will reopen again east of Arlington after being closed for about eight months for a bridge construction project. There will be a small ceremony this morning at. 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening. Arlington Mayor Doug Smith and county officials will be on-hand to...
ARLINGTON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#American Football#Highschoolsports#Avct League
Hutch Post

Pretty Prairie bond vote Sept. 6

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Patrons in the Pretty Prairie USD 311 school district will vote on a new bond issue Sept. 6. A resolution has been passed by the board on a $10.4 million proposal that will be paid out over 20 years. The proposal includes a number of...
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County in Excessive Heat Warning

The National Weather Service office in Wichita has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday and Thursday until 8 p.m. Dangerously hot conditions are likely with heat index values of 105 to 110. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Don't end up in the paper, pay your taxes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Treasurer Brenda Kowitz reminds taxpayers that delinquent taxes from 2021 will be published in August. If you have any doubt about your status, please call the Reno County Treasurer’s office for a payoff amount. Their number is 620-694-2938.
RENO COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Hutch Post

Land officially sold for spec building Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council agreed to sell the parcel of land for a spec building in the city's industrial park on Tuesday. "Brad Pryor is here with Salt City Investments," said city attorney Paul Brown. "It's to sell lot 5 of the business park to that group for $100,000. It's approximately $5,000 an acre. It's 20 usable acres, which is how the figure is arrived at. They intend to build a shell, subject to finish by whatever business that they attract."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County may look over rail crossing grant program

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that the county may take a look at a proposal from the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide more than $573 million in available grant funding this year alone to deal with passive railroad crossings in the United States. The...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy