Maize High QB Avery Johnson commits to K-State
MAIZE, Kan.—Maize High School QB senior Avery Johnson committed to K-State Tuesday afternoon at a press conference held...hutchpost.com
MAIZE, Kan.—Maize High School QB senior Avery Johnson committed to K-State Tuesday afternoon at a press conference held...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0