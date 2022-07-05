PSP July 4th weekend crash, traffic results

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly 48 million people were estimated to hit the road and travel this past weekend for the Fourth of July holiday.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say during Independence Day weekend, alcohol was a factor in eight percent of the crashes that occurred, which is less than last year.

According to PSP, from July 1-July 4 of 2022, state police investigated 649 vehicle crashes which resulted in four deaths and 170 injuries during the four-day travel period, with alcohol being a factor in eight percent of the crashes. However, none of the fatal crashes were alcohol-related.

AAA (Triple-A) predicted an increase of more than 3 percent in Travelers, stating car travel was set to break a new record despite high gas prices.

State Troopers stated that 515 DUI arrests were made and more than 24,000 traffic citations were issued over the extended holiday weekend.

Law enforcement also added that during the 2021 Independence Day driving period, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in 680 crashes investigated by PSP.

CRASH DATA:

YEARTOTAL CRASHESFATAL CRASHESPEOPLE KILLEDPEOPLE INJUREDALCOHOL-RELATED CRASHESALCOHOL-RELATED FATAL CRASHES

202264944170520

202168099195584

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YEARDUI ARRESTSSPEEDING CITATIONSCHILD SEAT CITATIONSSEAT BELT CITATIONSOTHER CITATIONS

2022515874429498614,226

2021503897020360712,408

Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

More information on the 2022 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, can be found below.

PSP says these statistics only cover incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents in which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Further statistical data can be found on the PSP website.