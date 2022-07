LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced three new leadership positions officials say will bolster its efforts to provide small businesses with more targeted, intentional support, while underscoring its commitment to supporting businesses and communities across every corner of the state. The three new positions will support the MEDC’s overall mission to create economic opportunity throughout every region of the state and for businesses of all sizes.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO