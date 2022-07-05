ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Beaumont Health’s Board Appoints Two New Directors

 2 days ago

Beaumont Health’s Board of Directors has appointed two new members to help guide and lead the organization: Faye Nelson and Linda Little, RN. Nelson has more than 20 years of senior executive experience. She currently serves as Director, Michigan Programs, for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, an international $7.5 billion endowed private...

