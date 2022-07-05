Beaumont Health’s Board Appoints Two New Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), the leading health, wealth and investment company, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Heather Lavallee, 52, currently chief executive officer (CEO) of Voya’s Wealth Solutions business, to succeed Rodney O. Martin, Jr., 70, as the company’s CEO as part of Voya’s planned succession process. Lavallee, who has been appointed Voya’s president and CEO-elect, will become CEO on Jan. 1, 2023, when Martin, who also serves as chairman of Voya’s board of directors, will assume the role of executive chairman. Lavallee has also been appointed to Voya’s board of directors as of today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005560/en/ Voya Financial, Inc., the leading health, wealth and investment company, announced that its board of directors has appointed Heather Lavallee, 52, currently chief executive officer (CEO) of Voya’s Wealth Solutions business, as Voya’s president and CEO-elect. Lavallee, who will become CEO on Jan. 1, 2023, has also been appointed to Voya’s board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO