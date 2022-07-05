ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie keeps British hopes alive

By George Sessions
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cameron Norrie put British fans through the wringer before he downed David Goffin in five sets to progress into the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

Norrie twice recovered from a set down to book a meeting with 2021 winner Novak Djokovic , who had to fight back from two sets down to beat young star Jannik Sinner .

In the women’s side of the draw, Ons Jabeur made it 10 wins in a row on grass this summer and will face “barbeque buddy” and mum-of-two Tatjana Maria after both won thrilling encounters on Tuesday in SW19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best of day nine.

I’m going to take it to him. Hopefully you guys will get behind me again, I’m sure you will.

Cameron Norrie on semi-final opponent Novak Djokovic

Royals bring luck

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ditched the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Norrie’s marathon battle with Goffin.

After they witnessed Djokovic’s five-setter with Sinner, Kate still had plenty of appetite for more tennis and sat next to Tim Henman midway through the second quarter-final tie on Court One.

With Norrie two sets to one down, William joined his wife and former SW19 semi-finalist Henman to cheer on the British number one to a decider and they proved a lucky charm as the home favourite went on to achieve a milestone win.

