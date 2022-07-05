ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.2 Million Colorado Home Comes With Feature You'll Find In A Fire Station

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A Colorado home on sale for nearly $1.2 million has a feature you won't find in any other house: a firepole!

That's right -- a key feature in any fire station comes with a Fruita, Colorado estate on the market right now, according to Realtor.com. Located at 1816 M 3/4 Rd, this custom-built home comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and plenty of comfy areas to enjoy the quiet countryside. Realtors also hyped up the firepole in their description about the Elk Ridge house:

"No detail has gone missed in this estate, as it is the only custom-built home you will find in Mesa County with a firepole! It is the definition of luxury living in the countryside!"

They also went into detail about the main amenities and features of the home:

"It boasts privacy without isolation, as you take in the 360 degree views of the Grand Valley on 5.94 acres bordering BLM land. The interior of the home invites you into a stunning foyer with beautiful engineered hardwood flooring. Accompanied by two large living spaces, formal dining area, kitchen with granite countertops & stainless steel appliances with a plethora of natural lighting and stunning views. Upstairs you will find a gorgeous master suite with a private balcony to enjoy your morning coffee, along with two extensive bedrooms adjoined by a Jack-and-Jill bath, and a 3rd bedroom and/or office down the hall from the rec room, equipped with a kitchenette."

The house was originally listed at $1.25 million on June 10, according to the listing. The price dropped to $1,199,000 on June 27.

For more information about this home, click HERE.

