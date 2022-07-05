ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Real Housewives Alum Meghan King Reportedly Dating Trevor Calhoun

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXqBO_0gVc9cco00

Meghan King, a self described “love addict,” might have found love again. Or at least “like” again. A few weeks ago, she posted on social media alluding to a new man in her life. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted pictures with her friends playing pickle ball. When Megs noted in one of the pics “def will be including more pickleball in couples parties,” fans started to speculate that she was now in a relationship.

As reported by TMZ, a source close to Meghan and her new man have been dating since April of this year. So who is Meghan’s alleged new man? Apparently it’s a gentlemen by the name of Trevor Calhoun. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Trusted Provider Network. And he’s also loaded. Trevor is an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune.

Sources claim that the two met through mutual friends but have decided to keep things secret for months now. They have not publicly confirmed they are dating. Meghan famously split from husband of two months, Cuffe Owens, back in December. Cuffe is the nephew of President Joe Biden, who attended the ceremony. Megs said that they married after just 3 weeks of dating, prompting many to assume they wouldn’t last. Which they obviously didn’t.

Back in April, Meghan compared the relationship to an “arranged marriage” on an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. Megs said of Cuffe, “He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me.” She added, “It was almost like an arranged marriage, I felt like, except we chose one another.”

When asked by host Jeff Lewis if she saw any red flags, Meghan admitted that she did. She explained,“ I think that I was so ready for a partner. I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much. And so, I just really want some help and I want a partnership.”

Megs added during the interview, “I love falling in love, but you know what I like more than falling in love? I like the stable part. Like the honeymoon phase is great and everything, but I really just want stability and I want a partner. And so that’s what I’m looking for over and over and over and I’m getting it wrong. So something is off.”

Prior to her marriage to Cuffe, Meghan was married to baseball legend Jim Edmonds. After a tumultuous 5 years, which largely played out on RHOC, the couple divorced. Their divorce and custody battle over their three kids was equally tumultuous but was finalized in May of 2021.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK THIS ONE WILL WORK OUT? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MEGS BACK ON RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

Comments / 6

Barbara Geach
3d ago

typical. an end to yet another celebrity marriage. Try marrying for real love and a normal person for a change instead of for status and money. then you might get it right.

Reply
2
Related
bravotv.com

Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Travis Has a New Look That’s “Like a Different Person”

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member’s love changed his appearance in a major way — and his kids barely recognized him. A wager in the Kirschenheiter-Mullen household ended in a new look for one family member. On July 6, Gina Kirschenheiter explained on Instagram that her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, had lost a bet with their children, which meant he had to lose a signature part of his appearance: his beard.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She Should Be Dragged Into Legal Drama With Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh’s Ex-Wife

NeNe Leakes doesn’t want the drama. And the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has plenty of it right now. News broke in April that she was suing Bravo (and others) for allegedly allowing a racially hostile work environment. Then she got hit with a lawsuit of her own for a very unconventional reason. NeNe […] The post NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think She Should Be Dragged Into Legal Drama With Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh’s Ex-Wife appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache

Another Vanderpump Rules relationship casualty. VPR cast member Kristen Doute, who was fired from the show in 2020, started publicly dating real estate investor Alex Menache in March of 202o. It seemed like she finally found some stability after years in a toxic relationship with Brian Carter. But after two years, Kristen is single again. […] The post Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Splits From Boyfriend Alex Menache appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

We haven’t even seen a second of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, yet a war of words is already brewing between the cast members. Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley have been going back and forth this past week after Vicki committed the cardinal sin of dissing Blue Stone Manor. After catching wind of […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Dorinda Medley “Was Horrible” To Cast While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Orange County, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV”

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemed to promise nothing but drama this season. The season’s trailer and all the social media fighting between the cast, fans had good reason to believe the show would deliver. But we are now a few episodes in. And all I have heard about is Crystal Kung Minkoff’s use of […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Starting Drama On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills; Wonders If Their Friendship Is “Just For TV” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Naomie Olindo Says She Never Thought Her Hook Up With Craig Conover Meant They Would Get Back Together

It’s crazy to think that at this point, Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover have been broken up longer than they were ever together. These two dated on Southern Charm for nearly 3 years before breaking up in September of 2017. Craig is now dating his Winter House castmate, Paige DeSorbo. Naomie, on the other hand, is single and ready to mingle after breaking up with Metul […] The post Naomie Olindo Says She Never Thought Her Hook Up With Craig Conover Meant They Would Get Back Together appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
Person
Jim Edmonds
Person
Joe Biden
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge And Alexis Bellino Are Allegedly In Talks To Return To Real Housewives Of Orange County

“The casting for next season is some of the best casting we’ve had. I have not been this excited about casting in a long time,” said Andy Cohen back in 2020 before the major Season 16 Real Housewives of Orange County casting shake up. How did he do? Over the last few years the show has said goodbye to Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, and Kelly Dodd and added Heather Dubrow, Jen Armstrong, and Noella Bergener to the mix.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Our Favorite Real Housewives Pets

Pets can save our sanity. They see us in our most vulnerable moments, don’t believe in privacy, and if they could talk we’d be screwed. Our animal brethren love us unconditionally (unless they are cats). Even the most unpleasant person can find comfort cohabitating with a friend that has four legs and whiskers. Many of […] The post Our Favorite Real Housewives Pets appeared first on Reality Tea.
PETS
Reality Tea

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Glam has been a hot topic of conversation lately. On a recent episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne admitted it’s something she can’t “downsize.” Despite being sued left and right, not to mention the optics, Erika considers her glam “art.” Uber rich cast members like Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff expressed how silly […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Shares Why She Thinks She Got Fired From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone

The breakup between Lala Kent and Randall Emmett just took a dark turn. Previous revelations made by the Vanderpump Rules star painted a picture of a controlling narcissist. But Lala’s latest confession goes even further and alleges that he got physical with her during an altercation. As reported by Page Six, Lala was interviewed by […] The post Lala Kent Claims Randall Emmett “Tackled” Her When She Tried To Look At His Phone appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Real Housewives Of#Tmz#Trusted Provider Network#Siriusxm
E! News

Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong Are Leaving Real Housewives of Orange County

Watch: Shannon Beador Talks Losing Kelly Dodd as a Friend on "RHOC" Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong are handing in their oranges after just one season. The Real Housewives of Orange County stars took to Instagram with back-to-back posts announcing their departures on July 8. Noella, expressing that she experienced "a wild season of ups and downs," wrote, "Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life. I am looking forward to brighter skies ahead, and can't wait to share what's next."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Melissa Gorga Says Fans Were “Proud” Of Husband Joe Gorga After He Was Caught Screaming At A Tenant Over Rent

Standing by her man! Melissa Gorga always rides hard for husband Joe Gorga. And she’s continuing to do so even after Joe was caught in a screaming match with a tenant who Joe claims hasn’t paid him rent in 4 years. But according to the Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran, she’s not the only […] The post Melissa Gorga Says Fans Were “Proud” Of Husband Joe Gorga After He Was Caught Screaming At A Tenant Over Rent appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation

Former The Bachelorette contestant Cam Ayala underwent a leg amputation late last week, his most recent social media post revealed. “Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR,” read the Instagram caption which accompanied the photograph of Cam in a hospital bed at Texas Medical Center, with much of his right leg appearing to have been removed. […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Luke Gulbranson Confirms His Exit From Summer House

S’mores are canceled. You may have heard rumblings about the Summer House Season 7 cast shake-up. Apparently, filming for the newest season is starting soon. Several of the newer cast members are rumored to be out. The gossip says Andrea Denver, Luke Gulbranson, and Alex Wach (who was basically edited out in Season 6) are gone. Ciara Miller is rumored to be […] The post Luke Gulbranson Confirms His Exit From Summer House appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy