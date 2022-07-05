Real Housewives Alum Meghan King Reportedly Dating Trevor Calhoun

Meghan King, a self described “love addict,” might have found love again. Or at least “like” again. A few weeks ago, she posted on social media alluding to a new man in her life. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted pictures with her friends playing pickle ball. When Megs noted in one of the pics “def will be including more pickleball in couples parties,” fans started to speculate that she was now in a relationship.

As reported by TMZ, a source close to Meghan and her new man have been dating since April of this year. So who is Meghan’s alleged new man? Apparently it’s a gentlemen by the name of Trevor Calhoun. He’s the co-founder and CEO of Trusted Provider Network. And he’s also loaded. Trevor is an heir to the John Deere tractor fortune.

Sources claim that the two met through mutual friends but have decided to keep things secret for months now. They have not publicly confirmed they are dating. Meghan famously split from husband of two months, Cuffe Owens, back in December. Cuffe is the nephew of President Joe Biden, who attended the ceremony. Megs said that they married after just 3 weeks of dating, prompting many to assume they wouldn’t last. Which they obviously didn’t.

Back in April, Meghan compared the relationship to an “arranged marriage” on an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. Megs said of Cuffe, “He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me.” She added, “It was almost like an arranged marriage, I felt like, except we chose one another.”

When asked by host Jeff Lewis if she saw any red flags, Meghan admitted that she did. She explained,“ I think that I was so ready for a partner. I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much. And so, I just really want some help and I want a partnership.”

Megs added during the interview, “I love falling in love, but you know what I like more than falling in love? I like the stable part. Like the honeymoon phase is great and everything, but I really just want stability and I want a partner. And so that’s what I’m looking for over and over and over and I’m getting it wrong. So something is off.”

Prior to her marriage to Cuffe, Meghan was married to baseball legend Jim Edmonds. After a tumultuous 5 years, which largely played out on RHOC, the couple divorced. Their divorce and custody battle over their three kids was equally tumultuous but was finalized in May of 2021.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK THIS ONE WILL WORK OUT? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MEGS BACK ON RHOC?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]