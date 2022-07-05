Dance Party with Denise

Families with young children are invited to listen to some stories, learn some songs, and have juice, coffee, and donuts. No registration required. This program will be on the Library's lawn, weather permitting.
Fridays at 1:00 - Free popcorn! Lincoln Academy is on summer recess and returns this September. Join us for movies both new and classic, foreign and domestic, biographic and fictional. Occurs every Friday this summer following Senior Dining. See front page of newsletter for movie schedule!
