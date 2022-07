The Abilene Public Library will host “You Say Tomato, I say Tomahto: Evolution of Language in Kansas,” a presentation and discussion by Mary Kohn on July 16 at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the library. Members of the community are invited to attend the free, educational program. Contact the public library at 785-263-3082 for more information. The program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

ABILENE, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO