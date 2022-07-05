ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Early morning shooting in Steubenville sends four to the hospital

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18RQzS_0gVc7IfS00

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

A shooting in Steubenville sent four people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place at Club 106 on South Street around 2:30 in the morning.

The victims of the incident were rushed to different hospital for gunshot wounds.

Three were taken to Trinity West and one was taken to Weirton Medical Center.

Police say one person was shot in the neck and was later transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police have had issues with Club 106 in the past. It was even shut down for a year because it was deemed a nuisance bar.

Steubenville City Manager Jim Mavromatis says one person was shot inside the club then continued outside after looking at surveillance footage.

He says they believe that there were multiple shooters.

“There was a confrontation inside of the place and then it erupted into gun shots. So this could have stemmed from the basic fight occurring inside and then those friends that are there from both sides, so that’s what we’re trying to piece together right now.”

Jim Mavromatis – Steubenville City Manager

Police ask that anyone who was at the club or anyone who has information to contact the Steubenville Detectives at (740) 283-6090.

This is an ongoing investigation.
Stay with 7News for updates.

WTRF- 7News

