Click here to read the full article. TikTok is the latest social media platform to come under the scrutiny of US lawmakers, with Republican senators and a regulator both arguing that the app poses a national security risk. The Guardian reports that Nine Republican senators this week issued a later to TikTok following a report by Buzzfeed last month claiming that employees of ByteDance (TikTok’s parent company) were able to access private data of American users from their work location in China. The Guardian adds that a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) also requested chief executives of Apple and...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO