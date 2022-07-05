ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Abilene Parks and Recreation hosts Fourth of July Activities

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 2 days ago
Under the blazing sun in Eisenhower Park, people from around the community and surrounding towns gathered to participate in and watch various tournaments and competitions. The Abilene Parks and Recreation Department hosted their Fourth of July Activities again this year with their traditional and some new events.

Boy Scouts Abraham Foster of Abilene Pack 67 and Jackson Westendorf and Brad Westondorf of Junction City Troop 41 lead off the activities by hanging an American flag on a pole and leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

For the sports activities, parks and recreation hosted tournaments for 3-on-3 basketball, 4-on-4 sand volleyball, and mud volleyball. All the tournaments started in the morning and ended in the early afternoon.

12 teams entered the double-elimination 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Playing one game, teams played to 21 and had to win by at least two points. Team Riordan and Blase won the tournament from the losers bracket, beating the winners bracket finalist team Bricklayers twice. Their final game’s score was 21-15.

For the 4-on-4 sand volleyball, Parks and Recreation also chose double elimination as the tournament’s format. Teams played to 25 points and played best of three matches. 6 teams signed up. In the end, HB Volleyball won over Block Party 2-0 in the championship round.

The single-elimination mud volleyball tournament had the largest number of sign-ups with 24 teams. Timbrook said this tournament’s format changed from double-elimination to decrease the tournament’s total time due to the tournament last year ending at 6 p.m. Spunky Monkey won it all versus Team Fuber in a 2-1 game.

More than 18 infants participated in this year’s Baby Beauty competition. The competition has four categories for each gender: 25 to 36 months, 19 to 24 months and walking to 18 months. For 25 to 36 months, Roxanna Rose Stephens won for the girls and, Landon Kohman won for the boys. For 19 to 24 months, Finley James Bishop won for the boys and, Mila Gabe won for the girls. For walking to 18 months, Laney England won for the girls and Sage Maverick Warrior McNutt won for the boys.

Parks and Recreation added three new activities this year: the Hot Wheels Races, Pie-Eating Contest and a BBQ Contest, said Kellee Timbrook, director of Parks and Recreation. The Hot Wheels Races garnered a crowd of at least 30 people and several children who brought their own cars. Children filled all 10 spots of the Pie-Eating contest, where they quickly ate vanilla or chocolate cream pies. The BBQ Contest had only two participants.

The frog and turtle Races returned this year with several participants for both categories. More than 50 people watched.

The Abilene Swimming Pool hosted free to swim hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

City discusses tax levy funds, Rec Commission reappointment

The Abilene City Commission met the Tuesday after July 4 for their bi-weekly study session. The commission discussed three times over the session. The commission first discussed the reappointment of Shawn Herrman to the Recreation Commission. Herrman’s term ends next month, and he would serve a four-year term ending August 2026.
ABILENE, KS
