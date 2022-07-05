Ađalheiđur “Adal” Wendelken, 95

(July 7, 2022) Charles John “Jack” Gardner, of Nantucket, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was 88. Jack was born at Nantucket Cottage Hospital on West Chester Street March 31, 1934 and was an 11th generation Nantucket native. He was the son...
(July 5, 2022) Downtown was bustling on the Fourth of July, with the return of Independence Day celebrations after a COVID-19 hiatus. I&M photographer Chris Tran was out and about all day capturing the festivities.
Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. At a meeting of the Unitarian Parish in this village (Barnstable), the following business was transacted: The Parish Committee was empowered to supply the pulpit as long as funds could be procured. The vote of the last meeting to raise $600 by taxation, was reconsidered. It was voted to repair the meeting house and tax the pews for the same, and to raise $350 for that purpose. (Note: Of the 64 pew holders in the parish, only six attended the meeting.)
(July 8, 2022) It’s been tough slogging for Adam Nagler on his paddleboard over the past day. He departed from Cape May, New Jersey at 9:58 a.m. Friday and nine hours later had traveled approximately 21 miles up the southern coast of New Jersey. As of 8:15 p.m., Nagler was about 10 miles south of Ocean City.
When I was a kid, I learned that the Pilgrims set sail for the "New World" in 1620 to escape religious persecution aboard the Mayflower and settled in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts. I also learned that the Wampanoag Indians were the most gracious hosts, teaching the European settlers how...
(July 7, 2022) The outdoor circle tank at the Maria Mitchell Aquarium on Washington Street showcases baby sharks, horseshoe crabs, flounder and other larger sea creatures steps from Nantucket Harbor. Its touch tank lets guests get up close and personal with horseshoe crabs, clams and other crustaceans. Inside, chilly aquarium...
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A person has been taken to the hospital after being pulled from the waters off of a private beach in Falmouth, Thursday evening. Falmouth Fire Crews responded to reports of a possible drowning in the area of Sheridan Ave. and Clinton Ave., shortly before 4 p.m. according to Falmouth Fire Chief Tim Smith.
(July 8, 2022) The Nantucket High School football team was back at it Thursday, working on strength and conditioning in preparation for next season. I&M photographer Chris Tran took these photos. Check out the Inky Sports Facebook page here for more on Whalers sports.
Record breaking, record breaking, record breaking. This home just broke the record for the highest listed price for a house on Nantucket, Massachusetts, at $56,000,000, according to a Compass posting. Should it sell that high, it will also break the record for the highest-paid home on the island. The was...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
(July 7, 2022) The Nantucket Conservation Foundation’s Race for Open Space returns to a completely in-person event Saturday after holding a virtual race in 2020 and last year’s hybrid event which featured a return to in-person racing along with a virtual component. “People are thrilled. We haven’t heard...
WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
Close your eyes and picture the perfect Cape Cod bungalow. Now open your eyes: Did it look exactly like this one?! From the lush, flower-filled front lawn to the low-profile porch calling out for a rocking chair and a dewy glass of lemonade, this unbelievably sweet home ticks all the quaint boxes.
FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.
ORLEANS, Mass. — A brutal shark encounter was caught on camera during one family’s Fourth of July beach outing on Cape Cod. The video, shot by Kim Reilly, shows a shark feasting on a seal off Nauset Outer Beach in Orleans. Some people may find the video disturbing, as the seal’s blood can be seen pooling in the water during the attack.
Celebrate the inspiring beauty of Nantucket’s preserved and open spaces with the Almanack Arts Colony and Nantucket Land Council. Music by DJ Ryan Brown, raw bar, heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets at Eventbrite.com. Search for Friends Fete.
The tour will highlight historic downtown architecture that reflects the ebb and flow of people to Nantucket, representing the island’s two key historic industries, whaling and tourism, which shaped the local economy and created the Nantucket of today.
BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
(July 7 2022) While I know there are millions of people who scream for ice cream, I am not one of them. Nor am I one to stand in a long line snaking over and around uneven brick sidewalks to score one of the Nantucket Juice Bar’s fabulous ice cream flavors scooped into an equally fabulous handcrafted waffle cone.
