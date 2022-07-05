Ađalheiđur “Adal” Wendelken, 95

Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. At a meeting of the Unitarian Parish in this village (Barnstable), the following business was transacted: The Parish Committee was empowered to supply the pulpit as long as funds could be procured. The vote of the last meeting to raise $600 by taxation, was reconsidered. It was voted to repair the meeting house and tax the pews for the same, and to raise $350 for that purpose. (Note: Of the 64 pew holders in the parish, only six attended the meeting.)

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO