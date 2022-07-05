ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Gene Kang, Peter Sullivan
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zf75X_0gVc4he800

( The Hill ) A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now comprises a majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data is a sign of the rise of the highly transmissible subvariant, which has prompted concern about a new increase in cases.

BA.5, along with a related subvariant known as BA.4, has mutations that have shown an increased ability to evade the protection from vaccines and previous infection.

Vaccines still offer important protection, especially against severe disease and hospitalization, and experts say the rise of the new subvariants makes it even more important that people get their booster shots if they have not already.

BA.5 now makes up 53.6 percent of U.S. cases, according to the CDC, and BA.4 makes up another 16.5 percent, putting the two together at around 70 percent of infections.

“Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 are even more mutated than the original Omicron, which means that our immune systems are having a harder time recognizing these new subvariants, regardless of whether we’ve previously been vaccinated or infected,” tweeted Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert at New York University. “We are also seeing early hints that Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 may be more virulent (causing more severe disease) than the original Omicron.”

88 percent say US is on wrong track: survey

The Food and Drug Administration last week advised vaccine makers to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in their updated vaccines that they are preparing for this fall.

Gounder, though, stressed that people should not wait for the updated vaccines to be available to get a booster shot.

“The updated vaccines won’t be available until October at the earliest,” she wrote. “That’s 4+ months away. That’s a big window of risk.”

Only about half of adults who received the initial two shots have received their booster, according to the CDC, leaving them more vulnerable to the new subvariants. And people 50 and older are encouraged to get a second booster shot as well.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are still relatively low compared to other points in the pandemic, they are starting to climb, and have reached more than 30,000, according t o a New York Times tracker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Suspect in Highland Park parade shooting charged with 7 counts of murder

The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart promised Tuesday that […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#New York University
thefreshtoast.com

Why New Omicron Variant Is ‘The Worst’ Version Of The Virus

Two new Omicron variants are leading the charge in COVID cases in the US. One of them is of particular concern to scientists. Two new Omicron variants are currently leading infections in the US, and one of them is being called “the worst version of the virus” scientists have seen.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

1 Dead, 22 Hospitalized in Multi-State Listeria Outbreak Tied to Florida

One person has died and 22 have been hospitalized due to a multi-state listeria outbreak with ties to Florida, health officials confirmed on Thursday. The infected individuals reside in 10 states across the country, but nearly all the people live in or traveled to Florida within a month of getting sick, the CDC said in an investigation notice.
FLORIDA STATE
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
LEXINGTON, KY
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy