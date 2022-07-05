ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Man Scores Massive $1 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A man in Tennessee is celebrating winning a massive Powerball prize after scoring a $1 million in a recent drawing.

Donald Thompson of Pleasant View recently stopped by the H.G. hills on Highway 49 East in Pleasant View where he purchased a Powerball ticket for the June 8 drawing, according to a release from the Tennessee Lottery . His lucky ticket ended up matching all five white balls during the drawing, leading him to win a massive $1 million prize.

Thompson claimed his prize during the week of June 19 through June 25 and was one of several players in Tennessee to win a portion of the more than $22.4 million in winnings claimed during that time frame. When asked if he plans to slow down after the life-changing win, he told lottery officials that he's going to keep doing the things he enjoys, such as drag racing, going to the gym and working as a barber.

"I stay really busy doing the things I like," he said.

Thompson is one of several lucky lottery players to win a $1 million prize during June, joining a retired TVA worker who scored a similar win as well as a man whose last-minute decision to buy a second ticket earned him the seven-figure prize.

WEGR ROCK 103

Can You Guess Tennessee's Most Popular Milkshake Flavor?

As summer continues to heat up bright sunny days, you may be searching for the perfect way to cool down. Why not enjoy a deliciously sweet treat to beat the heat?. Using Google Trends data from the past 12 months, RTA Outdoor Living compiled a report to find the most popular milkshake flavor in each state, from traditional flavors like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry to more unique options like peanut butter, orange creamsicle and peppermint.
